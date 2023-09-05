Troy Air Force ROTC to host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Published 10:46 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

On Sept. 11, the Troy University Air Force ROTC will be hosting its memorial stair climb in remembrance of the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The free event will be for all that wish to participate and will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. A memorial ceremony will be held to include a short telling of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and how first responders were involved.

Following the memorial ceremony, instructions for the stair climb will be given and climbers will take their place at the stadium stairs. At 8 a.m., the first groups of volunteers will start their climb and once finished, volunteers are also welcome to stay and support other climbers.

“This event is hosted annually by Troy University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment,” a statement read. “It is important to remember the past and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that others might live.”

Those that wish to participate should sign up online, at http://tinyurl.com/5dren932.