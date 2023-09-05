‘Second Saturday Studio’ at Art by the Tracks Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host Second Saturday Studio from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Art by the Tracks.

Local artist Frank Thompson, Troy University will lead the “studio” workshop.

“Frank will hold a master class on how to paint his favorite subject, the humble bovine, with his favorite art tool, the palette knife,” Andrea Pack said. “This class is a great opportunity, not only to learn from the artist himself, but to socialize with friends, try something new and challenge your inner creative self. And, it’s also an opportunity to learn to let loose and enjoy the process of art.”

And, Pack said, experience does not matter. Second Saturday Studio on Saturday will be a new painting experience for most all who participate.

“Even experienced painters will be introduced to a new tool, the palette knife,” Pack said. “So, it will be a fun/learning workshop.”

Those who are interested in participating in the Second Saturday Studio on Saturday at Art by the Tracks may register by emailing arts@jcatroy.org or visit the JCA from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Thursday.

The Johnson Center will also be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The JCA features the artwork of local artist, Thompson and Ruth Walker.

The artwork of Thompson and Walker is currently on display at the Johnson Center through September 29.

Johnson Center hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.