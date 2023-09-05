CHHS looks to rebound as region play begins Published 10:59 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (0-1) are coming off a tough loss to Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery and will look to get back on track as region play begins at Greenville on the road this Friday, Sept. 8.

Charles Henderson dropped its game last week 19-7 after struggling with a number of mental errors and penalties in the game.

“We have a long way to go when it comes to practicing and transitioning practice into game play,” CHHS Coach Quinn Hambrite said. “We had a lot of mental errors and way too many penalties. We’re cleaning that up and preparing for Greenville.”

Charles Henderson’s Class 5A, Region 2 opponent, Greenville, is also coming off a tough loss last week. Greenville lost to Park Crossing 6-0 in overtime.

“Greenville will be physical and play fast and hard,” Hambrite said. “They had a hard fought game against Park Crossing on Saturday, so this is a short week for them. It’ll be tough for them to have to regroup and get the game plan in and for the kids to recoup, but I wouldn’t expect anything less from Coach (Garrick Pimienta) and his staff. They’ll be ready.”

Charles Henderson holds a 38-36-1 edge over the Tigers all-time in the series. Charles Henderson won last season’s matchup 34-18, breaking a four-game losing streak. The two sides have meet annually since 2000 with Charles Henderson going 12-11 against Greenville during that stretch. The series history dates all the way back to 1924, however, with Greenville winning the first contest 33-0.

Hambrite and his coaching staff are focusing on fixing the mental errors moving forward.

“Discipline and effort are the key factors this week,” Hambrite said. “We talked about it Sunday. We have to be disciplined in all phases of the game and mentally with after the whistle stuff. We have to play with maximum effort. We have to practice with maximum effort and if we practice like that then we’ll play like that.”