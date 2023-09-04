Troy woman charged in Sunday murder Published 9:47 am Monday, September 4, 2023

According to reports, the Tory Police Department has arrested and charged Tyiesha Renee Pollard with murder in connection to a Sept. 3 shooting in Troy.

Police say the shooting occurred Sunday night after 10 p.m. in connection to a domestic dispute. Police responded to a car crash reported on Pine Street in Troy and when officers arrived, a truck had left the roadway and struck an embankment. The truck was occupied by Quinta Dionne Maddox, 35 of Troy, who was in critical condition.

According to police, Maddox communicated with officers and told them that he had been shot. Maddox was removed from the vehicle by the Troy Fire Dept. and taken to Troy Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that Maddox and his wife Pollard – 41 of Troy – were involved in a domestic situation that resulted in Maddox being shot. Pollard was charged with murder and has been transported to Pike County Jail with no bond pending a hearing.