Walmart issues statement over incorrect sales tax charges Published 3:34 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Walmart has issued a statement in regards to customers across the State of Alabama being incorrectly overcharged sales tax on Sept. 1.

According to the statement, the cause for the overcharge was in connection to Alabama’s sales tax on food decreasing effective Sept. 1.

“Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale,” Walmart Press Office Director Joe Pennington said in a statement. “This issue has been fixed. We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us today to check their receipts.

“If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts, bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes.”

The statement also stated that customers who used credit or debit cards for payment will receive a notification that a refund was automatically applied.

Earlier this year, the Alabama Legislature passed a tax cut – which was then signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey – that lowered the sales tax on food to three percent from four percent, effective Sept. 1.