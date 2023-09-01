Tis the season for the flu; Ouch and it’s over Published 7:26 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

In the United States the flu season typically lasts from October to May.

Peak flu activity can vary each year. While the timing of flu season is fairly predictable, it can be difficult to know how severe a season will be.

Getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself against the flu.

Nobody has to tell James Shirley that.

In fact, when Shirley rolls into Dr. Mickey DiChiara’s office and rolls up his sleeve, that’s a good indication that flu season is just around the corner.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shirley walked into Dr. Chiara’s office and was welcomed with smiles and the acknowledgment that it’s time to get that flu shot.

James Shirley has been Pike County’s poster boy for the flu shot since 2002.

For Shirley, his reasons for getting the flu shot are simple.

“I don’t want to get the flu. I don’t want to miss work at Walmart and I don’t want to expose any of our shoppers,” Shirley said. “I want to stay well and getting the flu shot is the best way I can going into flu season. Ouch! And it’s over.”

And getting the flu shot is even more important now than ever.

“COVID is still out there and it’s an added concern,” Shirley said. “What I say is get your flu shot and stay current with your COVID shots and boosters. That’s the best way to stay healthy through the flu season. It’s a long time from now until May so you have a ‘good’ chance of getting the flu. One pinch in the arm reduces that ‘good’ chance.”