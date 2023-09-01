TB&T Athletes of the Week (8/25-8/31)
Published 1:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023
MALE
Jywon Boyd
Charles Henderson High School
In Charles Henderson’s first two games – a preseason jamboree and season opener – Boyd caught a combined 15 catches, 296 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown for the No. 2-ranked Trojans.
FEMALE
Hailey Griffin
Pike County High School
Griffin tallied 41 total serving points in Pike County’s first two volleyball matches with 27 aces and 24 kills as the Lady Dawg went 1-1.