TB&T Athletes of the Week (8/25-8/31) Published 1:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

MALE

Jywon Boyd

Charles Henderson High School

In Charles Henderson’s first two games – a preseason jamboree and season opener – Boyd caught a combined 15 catches, 296 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown for the No. 2-ranked Trojans.

FEMALE

Hailey Griffin

Pike County High School

Griffin tallied 41 total serving points in Pike County’s first two volleyball matches with 27 aces and 24 kills as the Lady Dawg went 1-1.