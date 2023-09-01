Pike Lib Volleyball drops Brantley match Published 1:46 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (1-2) lost a Thursday match with the Brantley Lady Bulldogs by a score of 3-1.

After losing the first set 25-19, the Lady Patriots won the second set 25-14. The Lady Dawgs then captured the match by winning the next two sets 25-20 in each one.

Amy Ramage led PLAS with 30 assists and 10 kills, while Cara Rushing tallied 12 kills, three aces and five digs. Anna Cate Friday chipped in with 15 kills and eight blocks along with Addie Renfroe’s 39 assists and eight kills. Alissa Barron also earned six kills and four digs.

Pike rematches GW Long on Sept. 5 on the road before hosting Highland Home on Sept. 7.