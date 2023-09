Obituary, Saturday, September 2, 2023 Published 7:20 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Sammye Redmond Fowler

Sammye Redmond Fowler, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, after an extended illness. At her request, no services are planned. Sammye graduated from Charles Henderson High School. She went on to work for and eventually retired from the City of Montgomery. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking. She was loved by all who knew her.

Loving survivors include her children, Julie Mims (John), Daniel Olive (Tara); grandchildren, John Inman Mims, Jemma Mims, Paul Olive; and her sisters, Nora Stephens (Jack) and Cathy McKinney. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis & Glennie May Fowler.

