Goshen downs Zion Chapel Published 11:33 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Dan Smith

GOSHEN – Quarterback Jayden McNabb passed for three first-half touchdowns including two to junior wide receiver Tyler McLendon as the Goshen Eagles cruised to a 36-9 win over Zion Chapel Friday night in Eagle Stadium.

The Eagles built a 36-0 halftime lead, both teams used a running clock in the second half, and Goshen pulled a majority of their starters to finish the third and fourth quarters en route to the victory.

Improving to 2-0 on the season and ranked 8th in the state in 2A, Goshen recovered a Zion Chapel fumble at the Rebels’ 24 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, and seven plays later McNabb found McLendon for a 12-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead following the extra point by Zion Picastoste.

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first quarter on a 22-yard run by running back Szemerick Andrews, and the kick by Picastoste.

Zion Chapel drove to the Goshen 13-yard line on their third possession of the game, but following a penalty the Rebels were unable to score as they turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-11.

McNabb and McLendon connected again with 10:17 remaining in the second quarter on a 20-yard completion to cap a five play, 72-yard drive. The scoring drive was set up by a 29-yard run by senior running back Jamauri McClure to the Zion Chapel 29-yard line.

McClure had a strong night rushing for 145 yards and one TD on only 10 carries, while not playing the second half.

Following the touchdown pass from McNabb, the Eagles lined up to kick the extra point, but McNabb, as the place-holder, took the snap, rolled out to his right and found McLendon in the end zone for a 2-point conversion and a 22-0 Goshen lead.

McNabb threw another touchdown pass to extend the lead to 29-0, this time finding Armani Cleveland open for a 1-yard TD strike in the left corner of the end zone, with 6:21 to play in the first half.

McClure bulled his way in from 1-yard out to put Goshen ahead 36-0 with 3:03 showing in the second quarter.

Zion Chapel got on the board with 3:32 to go in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass from John Foster Hamm to Micah Fuller, and the kick by Hamm was good to cut the lead to 36-7. The Rebels added two more points in the final seconds of the game when a failed punt attempt by Goshen resulted in a safety and two points for Zion Chapel, and the 36-9 final.

In unofficial stats, Andrews picked up 79 yards on five carries and 1 TD for Goshen, while McNabb rushed for 44 yards on four carries.

McLendon had three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns while also catching one two-point conversion.

McNabb ended the night completing 4 of 7 passes for 41 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Mason Stuart had a good night rushing for Zion Chapel, gaining 109 yards on 11 carries.

Goshen has a huge home game against Highland Home next Friday evening, while Zion Chapel will host Wicksburg.