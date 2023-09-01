Ariton falls to Highland Home Published 11:40 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Ariton Purple Cats (0-2) and Highland Home Flying Squadron’s (2-0) much talked about rematch from last season ended in a 35-7 Highland Home win on Friday.

The Flying Squadron jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, never trailing or being tied in the game from that point on.

Ariton managed just 170 total yards in the loss with 136 yards coming on the ground and 34 yards passing. Addison Senn led Ariton’s ground attack with 48 yards on nine carries, while Easton Kilpatrick scored the lone Purple Cat touchdown. Ian Senn caught six passes for 34 yards, while Addison Senn completed 6-of-13 passes for 34 yards.

Trevor Johnson led the Ariton defense with 10 tackles, while Myles Tyler added nine tackles and Gabe Jones earned eight tackles.

Ariton will look to get into the win column next week at home against Geneva County.

In other scores, Pike Lib lost 38-6 to Bayside Academy on Friday.