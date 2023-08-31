Troy Athletics releases full basketball schedules Published 8:59 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Troy University men’s and women’s basketball teams released their full 2023-2024 basketball schedules this week.

For the men’s team, the Trojans have a pair of Power 5 matchups this season to go along with a tough conference schedule.

The men will open the season at home against Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 6 before a pair of road games against Ohio on Nov. 8 – in the first game of the MAC-SBC Challenge – and the Pac 12’s Oregon State on Nov. 10. It will be the first time Troy and Oregon State have ever faced each other

Back at home, Troy hosts Reinhardt on Nov. 14 and then plays host to the inaugural Trojan Classic on Nov. 20 against Sam Houston State on Nov. 20 and Grambling State on Nov. 24.

Back on the road, Troy travels to Eastern Kentucky before returning home to face SIU-Edwardsville on Dec. 1. Troy travels to Dayton (Oh.) on Dec. 9 and is back at home to face Southern University-New Orleans on Dec. 12.

Troy travels to SEC Country on Dec. 19 to face Ole Miss before facing off against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 21. Troy is 0-5 all-time against Ole Miss but the two sides have not met since 2015.

Conference play will begin on Dec. 30 but that will be broken up by Troy’s second game in the MAC-SBC Challenge at home on Feb. 10 against a MAC opponent that will be announced later this year.

“Scheduling is never easy, so we are relieved to finally have our non-conference schedule completed,” Men’s Coach Scott Cross said. “We have a great mix of competition that will prepare us to make a run for a Sun Belt Championship. We cannot wait to get it all started and look forward to seeing all of our loyal fans in Trojan Arena.”

The Troy women’s team also has an excited non-conference schedule with game against two SEC squads and a Big XII opponent. The Trojan women open the season at home for back-to-back games against Ball State on Nov. 11 in the first game of the MAC-SBC Challenge before hosting Samford on Nov. 14.

Troy then hits the road for a matchup with SEC power Tennessee on Nov. 19. Back at home, Troy hosts Belmont on Nov. 29 before hitting the road to face Memphis on Dec. 2 and the SEC’s Georgia on Dec. 6.

The Trojans return home to face UT-Martin before hitting the road for three straight away games. The Trojans play Iowa State on Dec. 17 and then head to Austin Peay University for tournament action against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 20 and New Mexico State on Dec. 21.

Troy opens conference play on Dec. 30 but that will be broken up by the second game in the MAC-SBC Challenge – on the road – on Feb. 10. against an opponent that will be named later this year.

“We have a robust pre-conference schedule that will prepare us well for another Sun Belt Championship,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “We’re extremely excited to get this season kickoff off and even more excited to see our fans back in Trojan Arena.”