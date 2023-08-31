Goshen, Pike County compete in volleyball action Published 8:26 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike County Lady Bulldogs were in volleyball action earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Dawgs fell 3-2 to Daleville. After falling in the first set 25-18, Pike County rallied to win the second set 25-20. Daleville took the third set 25-18 but Pike County responded by dominating the fourth set 25-11 and forcing a fifth and decided set. Daleville took the win 15-12 in the fifth set.

Hailey Griffin led Pike County with 16 aces and 12 kills, while Kylan Wilkerson earned seven aces and eight ills. Jada Duncan chipped in with four kills and three blocks, while Nattayle Hughes added four aces.

The junior varsity Lady Daws swept Daleville 25-18 and 25-11.

Goshen also fell 3-1 to the Brantley Lady Bulldogs on Monday. Brantley won the first set 25-16 but Goshen responded with a 25-18 win in the second set only for Brantley to take the next two sets – and the match – 25-18 and 25-11.

Alyssa Sparks led Goshen with seven kills and 13 digs, while Emily Hussey added 27 digs and Paitin Riley earned six kills.