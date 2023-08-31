Charles Henderson remains No. 2 in 5A, Goshen moves up in 2A Published 9:18 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

On Wednesday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released the second Alabama High School Football Poll of the season with a number of area teams once again landing on their respective Top 10s.

The Charles Henderson Trojans remain at No. 2 in Class 5A, behind reigning state champion Ramsay at No. 1. The Trojans earned one first place vote this week.

In Class 3A, Pike County remains at No. 9, while Goshen moved from No. 9 to No. 8 in Class 2A after a dominant week one win over Daleville. Ariton also dropped down to No. 9 this week.

There is also a number of other Wiregrass schools appearing in Top 10s, as well. Enterprise moved up to No. 5 in Class 7A, while Dothan came in at No. 7. In 4A, reigning state champion Andalusia remains at No. 1. Highland Home sits at No. 4 in Class 4A, while Elba sits at No. 2 in Class 1A. Brantley is also No. 8 in 1A and Florala is No. 10.

Charles Henderson’s season-opening opponent this week, Mary G. Montgomery, lands at No. 9 in Class 7A this week.

In other area news, Pike Liberal Arts School has forfeited its week one win over Zion Chapel due to playing an ineligible player.

“I mistakenly put a kid in the game that was not eligible for varsity play and when I realized it we met the next week and self-reported it,” PLAS Coach William Moguel said. “It was an oversight on my part and I take full responsibility.”

Pike Lib’s record is now 0-1 and Zion Chapel’s is 1-0 to reflect the forfeiture.

