Really big deals at Friends of the Library Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Friends of the Library at Troy Public Library almost always had a deal for its patrons. And, right now, the “Friends” have a really big deal.

Iris Byrd, Friends of the Library president, said the big deal going is a buy-one, get one, opportunity through September.

“And, not just on books,” Byrd said. “Everything is buy one, get one, including puzzles, music CDs, books on CD, records, National Geographics, everything.”

Byrd said to top off a good deal, “Friends” always has great deals on all items.

“We don’t have any items priced above five dollars,” she said. “Most all of our books are a dollar or less and we have a large number of hardbacks and paperbacks. We have fiction and non-fiction and a big selection of Westerns and about 500 cookbooks.”

Byrd said the Friends have books for kids for home reading and continue to have a wide selection for teachers’ classrooms.

“At the beginning of the school year, many teachers purchased books for their classrooms,” Byrd said. “However, we still have and, should have, a good selection of books for the classroom throughout the year.”

And, right now, Friends has a prepackaged “bag of books” for 50 cents.

Friends of the Library is located on the left, just inside the library’s main entrance and is open during regular library hours.

“We always welcome volunteers with Friends of the Library,” Byrd said. Those who have an interest in volunteering are invited and encouraged to visit ‘Friends” during Troy Public Library regular hours.