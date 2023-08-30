Frank Thompson to lead Second Saturday Studio Published 5:14 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host its next Second Saturday Studio from 9 a.m. until noon on September 9 at Art by the Tracks.

Local artist Frank Thompson, Troy University professor of marketing, will lead the “studio” workshop.

“Frank’s work is currently on display at the JCA through September 29,” said Andrea Pack, JCA director. “His colorful work is unique in the way that it is applied -with a palette knife. The result shows high movement and texture and concerns itself very little with accuracy and more with impressionism.”

Pack said Thompson will hold a master class on how to paint his favorite subject, the humble bovine with his favorite art tool, the palette knife.

“This class is a great opportunity, not only to learn from the artist himself, but to socialize with friends, try something new, challenge your inner creative self, and also just learn to let loose and enjoy the process of art,” Pack said. “Experience does not matter.”

Those who are interested in participating in the Second Saturday Studio, on September 9, may register by emailing arts@jcatroy.org.

The cost of the class is $20 and includes canvas, paint and palette knife. Group pricing is available. Registration is limited.

The galleries at the Johnson Center will also be open on Second Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon for those who cannot come on a weekday.