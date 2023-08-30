Downtown Kickoff Party Friday night

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo U.S. Band will perform a night of rock music to help the Troy Trojans kick off the 2023 season. The band party will start at 7 p.m. in downtown Troy on Friday night.

A Downtown Kickoff Party celebrating the first home football game for the Troy University Trojans is set for 7 until 10 p.m. Friday.

The Downtown Kickoff Party will feature U.S. Band and a night of rock music from the 1970s through the 1990s. Other genres will be mixed in to add even more “rock” the celebration of highly anticipated opening of college football season.

Although, the band’s set is rock from the 80’s, they will often kick off with a country standard, transition into the 70’s, then to the 90’s rock and dance.

Great music and interaction with the crowd are trademarks of U.S. Band, so the Downtown Kickoff Party will be the place to be Friday night.

Come early or stay late and enjoy the variety of Troy’s downtown restaurants as Trojans celebrate the opening of college football season.

