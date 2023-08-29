Trojan football kick off party Friday night Published 7:20 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A Downtown Kickoff Party celebrating the first home football game for the Troy University Trojans will get the upcoming college football season off to a “rocking” start from 7 until 10 p.m. Friday.

Everyone is invited to come and join the excitement of what promises to be another great season for the Troy University Trojans and all Trojan fans.

The Downtown Kickoff Party will feature U.S. Band and a night of rock music from the 1970s through the 1990s. Other genres will be mixed in to add even more “rock” the celebration of highly anticipated opening of college football season.

U.S. Band is a band with the mission to keep rock music alive and well in the Southeast.

Although, the band’s set is rock from the 80’s, they will often kick off with a country standard, transition into the 70’s, then to the 90’s rock and dance.

U.S. Band might even include a Hip Hop tune, for added flavor.

Great music and interaction with the crowd are trademarks of U.S. Band, so the Downtown Kickoff Party in downtown Troy, is the place to be Friday night.

Come early or stay late and enjoy the variety of Troy’s downtown restaurants as Trojans celebrate the opening of college football season.