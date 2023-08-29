Russell Johnson completes commissioner program Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Pike County Commissioner Russell Johnson recently joined an elite group of Alabama county officials by completing 50 hours of professional development training – training on the responsibilities of the county commission – from the Alabama Local Government Training Institute (ALGTI). The commissioner was recognized for this achievement at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) 95th Annual Convention held this August (picture below).

Referred to as the Commissioner Education Program, the 50-hour program emphasizes training on financial management and planning, public works practices, ethical and legal requirements, personnel administration, economic development and community leadership, and the roles and responsibilities of public service.

The unique program was created in 1994 by an act of the Alabama Legislature as a mandatory program for first-time county commissioners. Classes are supervised by the ALGTI board of directors, which is composed of county officials involved in ACCA, educators and members of the Alabama Legislature.