Remember when City Drug Store opened in Troy Published 7:17 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

City Drug Store opens in Parklane Shopping Center this week. Jacob Doty, store manager, invites everyone to enjoy the convenience and comfort of the newest and most modern drug store in Pike County.

The grand opening will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A drawing will be held each day for an electric fry-pan and a special drawing will be held Saturday for a $60 tape recorder, a radio and lamp combination and a fry-pan.

City Drug will offer a full line of drug store service in addition to every day discount prices. The new store has 800 square feet of storage space which will enable Doty to buy larger stocks and get lower quantity prices. The store can offer lower prices and have the items in stock when they are needed. Every drug item generally prescribed will be in stock and many others can be delivered within a day.

The store will have free parking, charge accounts and free delivery. A large inventory of non-drug items are available also. The store will stock tape recorders, convalescent supplies, cosmetics, wigs, cold medicines, toys, stationary, greeting cards, gifts, grooming aids and pet supplies.

Jacob Doty and his wife, the former Elizabeth Senn, are both Troy natives. They have a son, Steven, who will be tow in September. Doty has worked in Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham before moving back to Troy in 1968 to manage the old City Drug which was destroyed by fire in May. He is a graduate of Samford University, in pharmacy, 1966, and has had his pharmacy license since 1967.

His interest in pharmacy dates back to the years he spend in the Navy ad his training as a hospital corpsman school and hospital pharmacy school.

Doty welcomes everyone to stop by the store in Parklane Shopping Center and register for the three days of prizes.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.