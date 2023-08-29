Lady Patriots earn first win of 2023 Published 10:22 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (1-1) picked up a 3-0 sweep of Emmanuel Christian in Dothan on Monday night.

Pike Lib won all three sets 25-13, 25-20 and 25-13 to rebound from a season opening loss to GW Long.

Leading the way for Pike Lib was Cara Rushing with 10 kills and three aces, while Anna Cate Friday added eight kills and two blocks. Emma Grace Baker tallied eight kills and four blocks, while Alissa Barron had six aces and four kills and Addie Renfroe dished 17 assists. Amy Ramage also earned 18 assists in the win.

Pike Lib’s junior varsity squad also won 2-0 over Emmanuel Christian.

Pike Lib returns home this Thursday, Aug. 31, against Brantley at 6 p.m.