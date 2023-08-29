Elvis and Priscilla turning heads Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Elvis and Priscilla are “In the House!”

To be more specific, the “cool cats” are entered in the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest and, already, their photos are turning heads.

Elvis appears affable, polite, soft-purring and almost shy, just as his namesake. And Priscilla seems sensual, kind and passionate much like her namesake. Both are much loved by Janice Castleberry.

Donna Brockmann, president of the Humane Society of Pike County, contest sponsor, said Elvis and Priscilla are among the latest entries in the 2024 Pet Photo Contest which is a fundraiser for the HSPC.

And, cats continue to lead the contest.

Lee Reeves’ Zoey has taken the lead with 321 votes. Koshka, the campus (in memory) cat is close with 300 votes and other pets are nipping at the leaders’ heels.

Brockmann said, evidently the dogs continue to acknowledge Dog Days by staying on the porch.

“Come on dog lovers!”

The photo contest is the HSPC’s largest fundraiser and the funds raised support the society’s annual spay/neuter program.

“The program pays $50 on each procedure done by local veterinarians as long as the funds last,” Brockmann said. “That’s why the Pet Photo Contest is so important to all Pike Countians as it helps reduce the number of unwanted animals here at home.”

The deadline for entry in the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar Contest is 5 p.m. September 11, and the voting deadline is 5 p.m. September 22.

“We would like to see about another 30 entries in order to exceed last year’s number of entrants,” Brockman said. “Every entry and every vote makes a difference. We thank everyone who helps make the contest a success.”

Entries and voting may be done on line at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service in Troy and PO Box 296, Troy, AL 36081.