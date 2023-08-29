Baumhower’s opens in Troy Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Build it and they will come.

And, come they did.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille Troy opened Tuesday and when the word was out in town, people did come and kept coming and coming.

“Troy is bigtime now,” said Eddie Staggs, director of services. “We were please all around. We had a good crowd and everyone seemed excited about what Baumhower’s will mean to Troy, Pike County and the area.”

Spencer Baumhower, said it is exciting to be a part of bringing Baumhower’s Victory Grille to Troy, a great university town with a longstanding sports’ tradition.

As for the university students, it will be a gathering place, especially on Sunday when the NFL games are on the grille’s many screens.

“We’ll still go to Troy’s games,” said Will Carn of Jacksonville, Florida. “We want to be a part of the on-campus atmosphere surrounding the games, and the fun and excitement of game time.”

“But, when the Troy Trojans are not at The Vet, it’s sure bet students will hang out at Baumhower’s to watch games on the many screens and eat wings,” said Jackson Dillard of Brewton.

But, Baumhower’s is not just for the college crowd and sports enthusiasts.

Annie Henderson and her husband, Eric, were at Baumhower’s Tuesday to celebrate their 43rd anniversary.

“We like the food; we like the atmosphere; we just like everything about this place,” Annie Henderson said. “We go to Baumhower’s at other locations but now we can enjoy this great place here at home. I’m glad Baumhower’s is right here at home.”