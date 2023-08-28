Troy volleyball opens 2023 season Published 8:35 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Troy Trojans (0-3) got the 2023 volleyball season off to a tough start this past weekend, going 0-3 in the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky.

Troy faced off against two Top 25 teams during the weekend all three opponents made the NCAA Tournament in 2022. Troy opened the weekend with a 3-0 loss to the No. 4-ranked Louisville Cardinals on Aug. 25. The Trojans lost all three sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-17.

Amiah Butler led the Trojans on the afternoon with 11 kills and two digs, while Tori Hester added six kills, one assist and four digs. Julia Brooks chipped in with four kills, one block and one dig. Janelle Stuempfig added 22 assists and five digs in the loss.

On Aug. 26, Troy lost 3-0 to Wright State, falling 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22 in three hard-fought sets. Brooks led the Trojans with 10 kills and one block, while Butler added nine kills, one ace, one block and five digs. Hester also chipped in with nine kills and six digs, while Sophie Sparks earned nine kills, as well. Stuempfig earned a career-high 35 assists and three digs. Jaci Mesa totaled nine digs.

Troy wrapped up the weekend appearance with a 3-0 loss to No. 21-ranked Washington State on Aug. 27. The Trojans lost all three sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17. Butler led Troy with 10 kills, three blocks and two digs, while Brooks added six kills and three blocks. Hester tallied six kills and two digs. Olivia Grantham also earned two aces and Mesa added nine digs with Steumpfig totaling 24 assists and seven digs.

Troy is back on the road this weekend to compete at the Carolina Classic in Columbia, SC, on the campus of the University of South Carolina. Troy will play Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 2 and close out the weekend against South Carolina on Sept. 3. Miami advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, making the Hurricanes the fourth NCAA Tournament team the Trojans will have played in the first five matches of the season.