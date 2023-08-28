Kids’ rodeo is a blast from the past Published 5:07 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Kids Western Rodeo is a featured event at the Pike County Cattlemen’s annual PCA Rodeo each year. The rodeo provides an opportunity for kids to “wrangle up” and enjoy a time of rodeo-related activities including, target shooting, steer roping, stick horse riding, truck racing, ring tossing and the “big one” mutton busting.

The Western Rodeo on Saturday brought out kids of all ages and the high temperature of the afternoon didn’t put a damper on their fun.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Kid’s Western Rodeo offers families the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of Ole West Fun, then grab a famous Pike County Cattlemen’s beef burger and stay for a night of wranglin’ at the rodeo arena.

When the gates opened at 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon for the Kids Western Rodeo, a youngster from Huntland, Tennessee, Thomas Tipton, was at the head of the line.

Thomas and his parents made the five-hour trip from their hometown in Tennessee so he could go mutton bustin’.

Pike County Cattleman Johnny Garrett said the Kids’ Western Rodeo attracts families from Pike County and also from outside the area.

Kids of all ages and, from all walks of life, are attracted by the lure of the Old West, Garrett said.

Kids, he said, are the future of rodeo.

The Pike County Cattlemen understand that attraction and the role kids play in the sport of rodeo. So, each year, the Cattlemen provide opportunities to kids and teenagers to participate in a variety of agriculture- and farm-related activities including youth rodeos, steer and heifer shows and goat and lamb shows.

The Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen always welcome new members. It’s not necessary to own cattle to join.