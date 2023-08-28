Charles Henderson opens volleyball season Published 9:42 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans opened up the 2023 volleyball season with a 3-1 loss to the Luverne Lady Tigers on Aug. 24.

Charles Henderson won the first set 25-23 but lost the next three straight 25-19, 25-19 and 25-15. Jordan Owens led the Lady Trojans with five kills, four aces and seven digs in the opener, while Kahden Bivins added four kills, one ace and five digs. Ansley Watkins chipped in with four kills and three digs, while Sanai Sanchez added three aces and 18 assists and LaKayla Sellers tallied two aces and 17 assists.

The Lady Trojans will look to rebound on the road against Emmanuel Christian School on Aug. 29 before traveling to Brundidge to face Pike County on Aug. 31.