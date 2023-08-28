Cattleman’s Rodeo is a family affair Published 5:10 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Professional Cowboy Rodeo was, once again, a great success with good attendance both Friday and Saturday nights at Cattleman Park.

“Of course, we had to compete with Friday night football at local high schools,” said Cattleman Johnny Garrett. “So, we knew our crowd would be down some on Friday night, however, it was still a good crowd. But, Saturday night we had a great crowd and an enthusiastic crowd. We are thinking that it was the second largest crowd we have ever had. We’ll know for sure when we get everything tallied up.”

Garrett said the Western Rodeo for kids on Saturday night brought out a large number a boys and girls to participate in a variety of events including, calf roping, target shooting, cow milking, stick horse riding, truck racing and, of course, mutton bustin’.

“Because of the heat, the kids were limited to one ride each but some of the kids then rode the mechanical bull and that was added fun,” Garrett said. “We had a large number of vendors with Western items and a large display of tractors that everyone enjoyed.”

And the Cattlemen’s kitchen was busy all night.

“All in all, it was a great weekend for rodeo,” Garrett said.

The Pike County Cattlemen expressed appreciation to all their sponsors, to the cowboys and cowgirls that put on a great show and to all who came out and made their 31st Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo a great success.

Throughout the year, the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen will host agriculture-related events at Cattleman Park. Stay tuned.

