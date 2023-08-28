8 seconds and no bull about it! Published 5:05 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Pike County Cattlemen kicked off their 2023 Professional Cowboys Association Rodeo weekend rodeo Friday morning at Preston’s Steakhouse on Highway 231 South in Troy.

A large number of cowboys and cowgirls attempted to ride the mechanical bull for “8 Seconds” and the championship.

However, the average ride time was estimated at “5 Seconds.”

Pike County Cattlemen James Ketchum was the winner of the Cattlemen’s 2023 Mechanical Bull Ride with an impressive 8+ second ride.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 2023Rodeo Queen, Mia Langford, of Daleville, was a competitor and had good rides, including a 7.6 second ride.

Eddie Adams and Johnny Mills judged the very competitive event.

Riders included Sean Smith of the Troy Fire Department, Cattleman Mark Graham, Josie Chance, Jeffrey Bennett, Wiley Sanders; Laural Allen, Brittney Davis, Camille Kelly, Blakeley Molton, Anna Price, MacKenzie Valentoak, Brook Langford and others, names not available.

The winner in the 25 and under age group rode for the prize on a $50 gift certificate from Preston’s.