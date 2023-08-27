Goshen kicks off 2023 with big win over Daleville Published 9:25 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

The Goshen Eagles (1-0) kicked off the 2023 football season with a 49-22 win over the Daleville Warhawks (0-1) on the road on Friday, Aug. 25.

Goshen jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 35-14 lead at halftime. The Eagles put things out of reach in the third quarter with two more touchdowns. Daleville managed to score eight points in the fourth quarter but that was a close as the Warhawks would get.

Goshen rolled up 397 yards of offense with 329 yards coming on the ground, while Daleville managed 330 total yards with 245 yards rushing. The Eagles were 3-for-5 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth downs, while forcing three turnovers on defense and holding Daleville to 5-for-12 on third down.

Quarterback Jayden McNabb completed 4-of-7 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 30 yards on seven carries. South Alabama committ Jamauri McClure was nearly unstoppable for the Eagles, rushing for an eye-popping 258 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries. Joshua Terry also scored a six-yard touchdown run.Tyler McLendon caught two passes for 37 yards and a score.

On defense, Landon Chandler earned eight tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack, while Terry tallied five tackles. McLendon recovered a fumble and KJ Bristow earned an interception.

For Daleville, Omarion Pinckney completed 12-of-22 passes for 72 yards and two interceptions along with rushing for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Goshen will host Zion Chapel next Friday, Sept. 1.