Troy Soccer shuts out Kennesaw State Published 1:10 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Troy Trojans (2-1) rebounded to top Kennesaw State by a score of 3-0 at the South Alabama Soccer Tournament in Mobile on Thursday.

The Trojans picked up a big win after falling to Auburn earlier in the week. Troy got on the scoreboard after just five minutes of game time elapsed when freshman Carley White scored off a Tatum Tishler assist in the freshman-to-freshman connection.

Troy’s Gabriel Chartier scored to put the Trojans up 2-0 in the second half and then 80 minutes into the game, Evie Anderson scored a goal to give Troy the 3-0 win.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” Troy Coach Stuart Gore said. “I thought in the second half we flipped a switch. We went through the gears. They did what they were asked to do.”

Troy’s Rubie Kelley spent all 90 minutes in the net and earned five saves, while allowing no goals.

Troy is back in action this Sunday, Aug. 27, against Queens of Charlotte in the USA Tournament.