Obituaries, Saturday, August 26, 2023 Published 6:52 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Larry Meeks

Larry Meeks, age 77, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Nolan Hospital. A celebration of life service was held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 2 pm at Union Hill Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Cecilia Meeks; children: Wesley Meeks (Marsha), Jacquelin Dix, Matt Meeks; grandchildren: Colton Meeks, Kristen Meeks, Victoria Mathews (Josh), Halee Hendrix (Chris); great grandchildren: Barrett Hendrix, Maddi Mathews, Baylor Mathews; siblings: Linda Beck Bavaro, Diane Calhoun, Donnie Meeks, and Keith Meeks.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William D. and Marie Mills Beck; brothers: Douglas Beck and Charles Meeks.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Roddy, T. Mitchell Harris, Dr. John Brannon, Max Barron, and the Coffee Club Members at Raymond’s Barber Shop.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Union Hill Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Fund or the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Trust.

Betty Louise Garrett

Betty Louise Garrett passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the age of 71. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with celebration of life service at 2:00 pm. Officiated by Bro. Donald Ash and Rev. Jerry Wilkes. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Josie, AL. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Gary Garrett, Michael Garrett, Marc Garrett, Terry Garrett, Kenneth Garrett, Hubie Garrett, Stanley Garrett and Steve Garrett.

Betty was born in Troy, AL on February 2, 1952 to Luther Warren & Lucille “Lucy” Pearl Garrett. Hard-working from the start, she grew up on and helped tend her parents’ farm in rural Pike County along with her eight older brothers. She also helped her mother with household chores and took them over after her mother passed in 1967 all while attending Pike County High School.

After her life on the farm, she tried her hand at various jobs, but quickly found her calling as an upholsterer. For roughly the first 20 years of her career, she worked for others doing upholstery. She started in the Atlanta area, but later returned to Pike County and within a few years she opened up her very own business, Betty’s Upholstery. During that time, she has covered many pieces throughout Pike and surrounding counties. Her work was considered by many to be the best, and she had many dedicated customers. She even covered most of the pieces at Green Hills Funeral Home, where her service is being held. This was such an unusual job due to the number and size of the pieces, she brought her shop to the funeral home and covered the pews in-house.

Betty said she was proud of the fact that this little country girl from Pike County has traveled to places she never thought possible. She has taken cruises to Alaska, Hawaiian, Mexico, Belize, Honduras and several Caribbean islands. She has visited the Hoover Dam, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Washington state, and many other places.

Betty is survived by her son, Chris Garrett (Amanda); grandsons, Will Garrett, Jake Garrett and Braden Garrett; her brothers, Chester Garrett, Johnny Garrett and Abner Garrett and many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and her little canine partner in crime, Rhett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lucille Garrett; her sister, Evelyn Garrett; brothers, Melvin Garrett, James “Tennie” Garrett, Brady Garrett, Bradley Garrett and Douglas Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northside Baptist Church, Troy, AL, Troy Salem Baptist Associations, or Salvation Army in Troy, AL. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garrett family.

Brady Hilton Austin

Brady Hilton Austin, age 78, a resident of Brundidge, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00am at Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial following in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Austin is survived by his children, Tonya Blue (George), Kendall Austin (Rylee), and Belinda Rushing (John); grandchildren, Brandon Austin, Bryant Austin, Walker Blue, Blake Austin, Brandi Finger, Jennifer Bryant, Wyatt Austin, Lilly Cannon, Noel Jordan, Mitchell Rushing and Haley Stevens; great grandchildren: Brady Austin, Lucy Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae Bryant Austin; his parents, Morgan and Minnie Austin and 9 brothers and sisters.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Bryant Austin, Blake Austin, Mitchell Rushing, Kent Austin, Brent Austin and Derrick French.