Goshen, Pike County earn volleyball wins Published 12:28 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The 2023 volleyball season got off to a start on Aug. 24 and both Pike County High School and Goshen High School picked up wins Thursday night.

The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a 3-1 win over the Kinston Lady Bulldogs on the road. Goshen won the first set 25-20 and then picked up a 25-23 win in set two. Kinston won the third set 25-22 to escape the sweep but the Lady Eagles closed out the win with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

Pike County also picked up a 3-0 sweep over the Barbour County Lady Jaguars on Thursday. PCHS won the first set 25-12 and then won both the second and third sets by a score of 25-9.

Nattayle Hughes led Pike County with 16 aces, while Kylan Wilkerson tallied 14 kills and seven aces and Hailey Griffin chipped in with 11 aces and 12 kills.

The JV Lady Dawgs also picked up a 2-0 win over Barbour County, taking both sets 25-18 and 26-24.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots dropped their season opener to the GW Long Lady Rebels in a 3-0 sweep. Long won all three sets 25-16, 25-9 and 25-18. Long’s Ally Whitehead earned nine kills and five blocks in the win.