Death of Larry Meeks met with sadness Published 7:01 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Troy and Pike County communities were saddened by the death of Larry Meeks on August 22, 2003. Meeks was a former Pike County Commissioner, local business owner of Meeks School of Karate, and dedicated community supporter.

R.A. “Ray” Goodson served on the Pike County Commission with Meeks two terms and enjoyed working with him.

“You always knew where Larry stood on any issue,” Goodson said. “He took every decision we had to make very seriously. Larry wanted the very best for all Pike County and he took that into consideration on every issue that came before the commission. He was a good commissioner for his district and for all of us. Larry was a good man.”

Sheriff Russell Thomas said Meeks was extremely dedicated in his service to District 2.

“And, Larry was interest in all Pike County,” Thomas said. “I got to know Larry well. A bunch of us would get together for lunch and Larry was a good storyteller. We all enjoyed him and he enjoyed life.”

Meeks, Thomas said, was a pilot and owned a plane and he enjoyed taking friends flying.

“Larry took me up to see the property where Martin Marietta was going to be,” Thomas said. “He was proud of Pike County and wanted the best for all the county’s citizens and he worked toward that.”

Meeks was a member of the Coffee Club at Raymond’s Barbershop for more years than John Key can remember.

“Larry knew just about everybody and he kept us informed of what was going on in the county,” Key said. “If we didn’t know who somebody was, Larry would tell us and then, he would grin and say, ‘Now, ask me something else.’ Larry kept us informed.”

Raymond Ledford said Meeks was very knowledgeable about the things that were going on in the county, in the state and the world.

“Larry was interesting and kept us all informed,” Ledford said. “He was a good man. He loved his family and cared deeply about his friends and his community. He will be missed by all who knew him.”