Deanna McLeod to have parole hearing Sept. 19 Published 12:54 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

One of the accomplices of a brutal 2012 home invasion in Troy, Deanna McLeod, will have a parole hearing on Sept. 19.

The Pike County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the parole hearing to The Messenger on Friday. McLeod and Parish Bean were both convicted of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery, and were each sentenced to a combined 70 years for the convictions, in connection to the home invasion.

According to the trial, McLeod and Bean aided and abetted Thomas White during a home invasion on March 5, 2012, by driving him to a neighborhood when they knew that he had a gun and planned to rob a home.

Testimony from police and statements given to law enforcement officers by Bean and McLeod showed that the two waited for two hours, even after hearing sirens, to retrieve White from the crime scene.

During the robbery, White kicked in the front door of a sleeping couple’s home in Troy shortly after 1 a.m. and proceeded to hold the two at gunpoint, while forcing them to retrieve cash, debit cards, car keys and jewelry. White eventually struck the male victim in the head with his .410 sawed-off shotgun.

According to police, the male victim eventually grabbed for White’s gun and a long, physical fight between the two occurred. Both the victims and White suffered cuts and stab wounds from kitchen knives during the struggle. Both of the victims had to undergo surgeries for their injuries, while White later died from the injuries he suffered.

Both McLeod and Bean were found guilty for their part in the crime by a jury trial on March 14, 2013. According to 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox, Bean will likely receive a parole hearing soon, as well. Tarbox emphasizes that the Pike County District Attorney’s Office opposes parole for McLeod and will attend her hearing.

“Our office vehemently opposes parole for either of these defendants,” Tarbox said. “Our office will attend the hearing and ask that the Parole Board deny parole and reset for five years. If I am not participating in a jury trial that day, I will personably appear on behalf of our office to protest the potential release. Anyone who participates in a crime like this needs to be in prison and does not deserve early release.”