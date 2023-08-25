County Showdown: Trojans top Bulldogs Published 11:43 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By DAN SMITH

TROY – Parker Adams passed for 239 yards and five touchdowns as Charles Henderson High defeated Pike County High 48-7 Friday evening at Troy University’s Veterans Memorial Stadium in a pre-season jamboree game for both teams.

Senior Jywon Boyd scored three touchdowns and had another kick return touchdown called back, while CHHS teammate Noah Green caught two touchdown passes of 21 yards and 9 yards on the night.

Both teams played well despite intense heat and humidity, resulting in multiple cramps for players on each team.

The Trojans, who finished second in the state last season in AHSAA Class 5A under Head Coach Quinn Hambrite, opened the scoring on their first possession when Adams connected with Green for a 21-yard pass with 5:58 remaining in the quarter. An attempt of a two-point conversion was unsuccessful by the Trojans.

CHHS went ahead 13-0 on their next possession when Adams, the senior quarterback, found Boyd on a 57-yard touchdown completion, and the extra point kick by senior Nik Peerson was good with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs of Pike County High, who are ranked No. 9 in AHSAA Class 3A pre-season under second-year Head Coach Mark Hurt, got on the board on a 60-yard rushing touchdown by Nemo Williams. The junior running back ended the evening with 176 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs.

The extra point by Arturo Perez-Hernandez was good to cut the lead to 13-7 with 7:22 left in the first half.

CHHS went ahead 20-7 as Adams found Greene again for a 9-yard touchdown completion, with Peerson adding the extra point.

Senior running back Zack Coleman exploded for a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:49 left in the half, and with 1:35 showing junior edge rusher Zion Grady picked off a bobbled pass in the PCHS backfield and raced 46 yards for a touchdown to put the Trojans ahead 34-7 at halftime.

With 7:49 to go in the third quarter Adams and Boyd paired up for a 23-yard touchdown completion for a 41-7 lead following another PAT by Peerson.

The Trojans went ahead with 3:08 to go in the third period when Boyd ran 52 yards down the left sideline for another touchdown, and the 48-7 lead, which held up to be the final.

Coleman led CHHS in rushing with 64 yards, Boyd gained 62 yards, Antonio Frazier gained 41, while Adams picked up 23 yards on four attempts.

Adams was 13 for 16 on the night for 239 yards and five TD’s to lead the CHHS passing game.

Pike County was led in rushing by Williams with 176 yards on 20 carries. Omari Barrow ran for 31 yards from the quarterback position, and Renardo Boyd gained 26 yards rushing.

CHHS will open the regular season at home Thursday, Aug. 31, when Mary Montgomery comes to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

PCHS will host Straughn to open the regular season next Friday evening in Brundidge.