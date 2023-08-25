Ariton falls to Dale County on the road Published 11:39 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Ariton Purple Cats (0-1) started out the 2023 season with a frustrating 33-20 loss to Class 4A’s Dale County Warriors (1-0) on the road on Friday night.

Dale County jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter but Ariton’s Jesse Pelham earned a sack and a safety as the first period ended to cut the lead to 6-2.

In the second quarter the two sides slugged it out with Dale County taking a 19-14 lead into halftime.

The second half was all Dale County, however. The Warriors took a 27-20 lead into the final period and Dale County added six more points to finish things off and pick up a 33-20 win.

The Purple Cats tallied 322 yards of offense in the loss with 203 yards on the ground and 119 yards passing.

Addison Senn led the Purple Cats on the ground with 14 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown, while Jayden Caple added four carries for 41 yards and Ian Senn earned 40 yadrs and a touchdown on five carries. Addison Senn also completed 7-of-23 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown, while Lawson Leger earned four catches for 69 yards and Myles Tayler grabbed two passes for 41 yards and a score.

Caple also returned two kickoffs for 64 yards. Defensively, Trevor Johnston was all over the field for Ariton with 19 tackles, while Tucker Woodham added 11 tackles and Pelham earned nine tackles and one sack. Triston McGuire and Jamarion Govan each had seven tackles, as well.

Ariton will look to rebound next week at home against Highland Home.