We’re ready, set and let’s get going Published 5:50 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Slow and steady often wins the race and that’s just how Tank, Tracy Snyder’s’ turtle or terrapin, is planning to win the Humane Society’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar Contest.

Tank is grateful that the deadline entry in the prestigious pet contest has been extended to 5 p.m. September 11 due to the HSPC’s web host serving going down.

That gives Tank a little more time to “get goin’” in his efforts to claim a top spot the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said extending the contest will offer more time for additional entries and voting.

“Right now, we have 52 animals entered and, hopefully, we will have many more before the deadline,” Brockman said.

Koshka, the in-memory campus cat, and Katie, Dr. Patricia Block’s cat, remain tied with 250 votes. Several pets are getting closer so that makes the contest interesting.”

Brockmann said voting for the Pet Photo Calendar’s 13 monthly winners (including two Decembers) is expected to be challenging and very close.

The 13 pets with the most votes, with the exception of calendar cover pet, are featured with full page photos.

“The calendar will feature 52 weekly winners with photos,” Brockmann said. “And, every pet in the contest will be pictured on the calendar.

“The HSPC encourages pet owners to enter their pets in the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest and all lovers of animals to cast one-dollar votes.”

Each dollar donated to the contest funds the HSPC spay/neuter program in Pike County. Pike County residents and Troy University students are eligible for the program. Spaying and neutering is the best way to reduce unwanted, unloved and too often mistreated dogs and cats in Pike County.

Entries and votes can be mailed to HSC P.O. Box 296, Troy, AL 36081 or dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman &Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.