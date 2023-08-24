Troy to retire DeMarcus Ware’s No. 94 jersey Published 8:12 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

During Troy Football’s season opener on Sept. 2, the school will officially retire the number worn by recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware.

Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this summer, making him the first Trojan to ever be enshrined in the prestigious Hall of Fame. He will also become the first Trojan to ever have his number retired. Troy will honor Ware during the season opener against Stephen F. Austin with “DeMarcus Ware Day.”

Ware, an Auburn native, played college football at Troy, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt defensive lineman and the 2004 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Ware ended his Troy career with 201 tackles, 27.5 sacks, 55.5 tackles-for-loss and 74 quarterback hurries. His tackles-for-loss rank first in school history and his sacks are second in school history. Ware was selected as a member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Decade Team for the 2000s and has already been inducted into the Troy University Sports hall of Fame and Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Ware’s collegiate success translated to the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first Trojan to ever be selected in the first round. He played there for eight seasons, earning four first-team All-Pro honors, three second-team All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowls. He also won the NFL’s version of the Butkus Award twice, led the NFL in sacks twice and was selected as a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

During DeMarcus Ware Day, the school will hold a special ceremony during halftime to officially retire Ware’s No. 94 jersey. No Trojan will ever were the number again. The retirement of Ware’s number is the first time the school has ever retired a player’s number.

Additionally, Ware will lead the team through Trojan Walk before the game. Also, the first 9,400 fans through the gates at Veterans Memorial Stadium will receive a free DeMarcus Ware jersey rally towel. Ware will also serve as honorary team captain for the coin toss before the game.

Fans are able to purchase general admission tickets for $9.40 before the game in honor of his No. 94 jersey. There will also be special DeMarcus Ware merchandise – including a Ware replica jersey – on sale prior to the game and at the game.

During halftime, the Sound of the South Band will also perform a halftime show in honor of Ware and the Trojans will wear helmet decals in his honor. Also, a wall on the second floor of the Football North End Zone Facility will be unveiled prior to the game celebrating Ware’s Hall of Fame career.