Troy native Addy Meadows earns PGA WORKS Scholarship Published 10:45 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Pike Liberal Arts School graduate and Troy native Addyson “Addy” Meadows has been named one of 21 students across the country to earn the PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholarship.

The PGA of America’s charitable foundation PGA REACH awards students from throughout the country with an $8,000 scholarship going to “motivated students from diverse backgrounds who are working toward PGA Membership through one of the 18 accredited PGA Golf Management University Programs across the nation.”

Meadows played golf at Pike Lib and even won the AISA Individual State Championship in 2022. She is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is one of the school’s PGA Golf Management Student Club Officers.

PGA WORKS Scholarship recipients must be pursuing bachelor’s degrees in a golf industry-compatible major, with the ultimate goal of obtaining PGA Membership. Since 2018, PGA WORKS Golf Management University scholarships have gone to 68 individuals, totaling $544,000.

“The PGA of America and PGA REACH firmly believe that cultivating the talents and aspirations of young minds is fundamental to the growth and success of the golf industry,” PGA President John Lindert said. “Through these scholarships, and thanks to John and Tamara Lundgren, we are not only providing financial support but also growing a diverse and skilled community of future PGA Professionals.”

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of academic record, leadership demonstrated through participation in school and community activities, honors and work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal and active participation in the game of golf and playing ability. Meadows is a member of the PGA Golf Management University Program Class of 2026 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was the only Alabama native to receive the scholarship this year.