Pike County weekend offers rodeo, football Published 5:47 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Turn off the TV, get out of that easy chair because Pike County has a weekend of competitive fun for all ages.

Friday night will feature the annual “jamboree” football clash between county rivals, the Trojans of Charles Henderson High School and the Dawgs of Pike County High School. And, don’t’ think either team won’t play to win. For the Trojans and the Bulldogs, it’s a big game.

Goshen opens the season on the road to Daleville and will be looking to come home to with a victory.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will lineup against Zion Chapel in the season opener in Jack. It will be a first-time clash between the Patriots and the Rebels. And, it should be a good one.

And, that’s not all folks.

Also, on Friday night, the gates of Cattleman Park will open for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo gates with the rodeo’s Grand Entry at 7:30, followed by a night of rodeo at its best from ridin’ and ropin’ to bull ridin’.

On Saturday night, the gates will open at 4 p.m. for the Kids’ Western Rodeo that will begin at 5 p.m.

The kid’s rodeo will feature ridin’, ropin, shootin.’ cow milkin’ and truck racin’. And the big event will be the kids’ rodeo version of bull ridin’—mutton bustin’!!!!

The Kid’s Western Rodeo is fun and free.

Pike Cattleman Johnny Garrett said good crowds are expected both nights at the Cattlemen’s PCA Rodeo, with the biggest crowd expect on Saturday.

“Rodeo is great family entertainment,” Garrett said. “We’ll have great competition among the cowboys and cowgirls. We’ll have good stock so the rodeo will be very competitive. We invite everybody out for a night of rodeo fun both Friday and Saturday nights at Cattleman Park.”

Tickets are $15 at the gate and $12 in advance. Kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are available at Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch, Don Walker’s Western Wear, Banks Buy Rite and Piggly Wiggly Brundidge.