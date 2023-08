City of Troy offices to be closed Labor Day Published 12:33 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

All City of Troy offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.

Monday’s garbage and recycling routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 6 as all city offices are closed. Emergency services – such as police and fire protection – will be fully operational during this period. For any utility related outages use the after hours number, (334) 566-0177.