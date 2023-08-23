Troy University, Enterprise sign articulation agreement Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Troy University’s Department of Teacher Education and Enterprise State Community College signed an articulation agreement during a ceremony on Tuesday that will support transfer students majoring in Early Childhood Education.

The agreement allows ESCC students to transfer six classes to Troy University in the Early Education Program providing them with a head start in their teaching field courses.

The ceremony included comments from Dr. Fred Figliano, Interim Dean of Troy University’s College of Education, and Danny Long, president of Enterprise State Community College.

In addition to the articulation agreement signing, three Early Childhood Education Apprenticeship students from Pike County and Troy City school systems were recognized and signed their apprenticeship commitments during the ceremony.

Dr. Jimmy Hull, Assistant State Superintendent of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development, Josh Laney, Director of the Office of Apprenticeship, Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell and Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas.

Jeremy Knox, Principal of Troy-Pike Center for Technology recognized the apprenticeship students, Frances Spann, Troy Elementary; Kathryn Williamson, Banks School; and Shatash Leverette, Pike County Elementary.