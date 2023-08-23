Troy lands commitment from JUCO defensive back Published 8:59 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, Troy University’s 2024 recruiting class grew once again as junior college (JUCO) defensive back Cary Grant committed to the Trojans.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound New Orleans, La., native, played high school football at Warren Easton High School. He started his college career at Highland Community College in Kansas. As a freshman, Grant tallied 56 tackles and four tackles-for-loss in 10 games last season at safety. Following the season, Grant transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) where he will play his sophomore season.

Grant committed to Troy over offers from other schools like Alabama State, Alcorn State, Tuskegee and Arkansas State.

Like a wall 🧱‼️ pic.twitter.com/4viUavbkpf — Cary Grant⑨ (@CaryG_) October 30, 2022

Troy’s 2024 signing class has added a number of commitments this summer with a heavy presence from the JUCO ranks. Grant joins fellow Troy JUCO commits defensive back EJ Fisk, defensive back Navarion Benson and defensive back Kris Robinson. Also, Troy has landed commitments from high school seniors in Baker athlete Kevin Beckham Jr., McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason, Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.