Troy Athletics to host annual Youth Cheer Clinics

Published 9:13 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Troy Cheerleaders will host two youth cheer clinics during football season. (Submitted photo)

The Troy University Cheerleading Squad will host a pair of youth cheer clinics during football season.

The cheer clinics are open for all youth ages five through 12 and will be held in conjunction with the Sept. 2 football game against Stephen F. Austin and Oct. 7 game against Arkansas State, both Troy home football games.

Participants in the cheer clinic will receive a 2023 Cheer Clinic T-Shirt, a ticket to the football game, a pregame cheer clinic with Troy Cheerleaders, will be able to take part in the Trojan Walk and will take part in an on-field performance with the Troy Cheerleaders during the game.

Registration for one clinic is $35 and is $60 to take part in both clinics. Also, family members of participating youth cheerleaders can purchase discounted tickets to the games for $10. To register, visit troytrojans.com/youthcheerclinic or call, (334) 808-6746.

