Trio of Trojans make Senior Bowl Watchlist Published 8:32 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Reese’s Senior Bowl released its 11th Annual Senior Bowl Watchlist on Wednesday with three Troy Trojans appearing on the list.

The Senior Bowl is the premier postseason college football all-star game, having been in operation since 1950. The Senior Bowl’s scouting team begins going through tape on players from throughout the country – in all divisions of football – to find the best potential players at each position beginning in January.

The players on the watchlist are all eligible for an all-star game following the 2023 season. Making the list from Troy is senior cornerback Reddy Steward, senior bandit Richard Jibunor and junior bandit Javon Solomon. A total of 17 Sun Belt Conference players made the list with only South Alabama having more players than Troy appear on the list.

Solomon and Jibunor have combined as one of the most fearsome pass rushing duos in the Group of Five over the past three seasons. The duo split time together at Troy’s “bandit” position for much of their first two years before the Troy coaching staff began to find ways to get them on the field more and more together last season.

Solomon is a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and earned 2021 Pro Football Network All-American honorable mention. During his career, Solomon has tallied 127 tackles, 31.5 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Jibunor transferred to Troy from Auburn in 2019 and has earned three straight All-Sun Belt honors from 2020 through 2022. During his Troy career, Jibunor has 115 tackles, 28 tackles-for-loss, 20 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Steward is a two-time All-Sun Belt cornerback and in 2022 was rated as the second best cornerback in the entire country by Pro Football Focus. He’s currently on the Watch List for both the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award. During his Troy career he has 131 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks, five interceptions, 28 pass breakups and two touchdowns.

The Senior Bowl will begin selecting players for the 2024 Senior Bowl throughout the 2023 season. Both Carlton Martial and Jake Andrews were selected to compete in the 2023 Senior Bowl.