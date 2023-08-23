PLAS Middle School students are citizen ready Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Empowering educators to teach civics, character, financial literacy, career readiness & our Great American Story alongside required subjects; producing outstanding young citizens who are truly life, career & citizen ready.

Seventh-grade students at Pike Liberal Arts School gathered at the school gym Tuesday morning to begin the Liberty Foundation American Character program for the 2023-24 school year. With the help of Troy Bank & Trust and state sponsors the students will participate in the program that is a continuation of the Super Citizen Program that has taught similar concepts to many of students in the elementary schools in Pike County.

At the kickoff event, students were introduced to the program and the Service Learning component that is designed to empower them to make a difference in their community and beyond said, Becky Saunders, Liberty Foundation.

The Super Citizen Program, Saunders said is designed so that the participants work, individually, to be good citizens but to also encourage them make their community better.

And, how can each participant make his or her community better?

“Roll up your sleeves and participate in projects that make a difference,” Saunders said.

The Pike Liberal Arts Students were challenged to “think big” and always be of good character.

Good character propels in to lives of service. All great people in North American history were those who committed their lives to service of community and country.

The students dedicated themselves to always giving their best, to service to others and making the world a better place because of their service.