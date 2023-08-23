Pike County Sheriff’s Office launches new responsive website Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Pike County Sheriff’s office launched a new, responsive website on Aug. 13. The website serves as an information source for the public and assists with community policing efforts. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation.

The website, pikecountyalsheriff.com, features press releases, messages from Sheriff Russell Thomas, pages on services and resources for the sheriff’s office, as well as a link to submit crime tips via email, which includes photo and video submissions.

“Our goal with this website is to provide transparency between our office and the public,” Thomas said. “We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need, when they need it. The responsive design allows users to quickly and conveniently access the website information on any device of their choice: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. In addition, the responsive website features a site search, which makes finding specific information faster and easier.”

Other features of the website include:

Alert notifications: Allows the public to sign up for alert notifications from the PCSO via email or text, including sex offender notifications, press releases, hot cases, employment messages from the sheriff, wanted updates, e-newsletters and jail roster updates.

History of the Sheriff’s Office: Allows the PCSO to share photographs and biographies of our former sheriffs with the community. Our hope is to work with our historical societies within our communities to provide facts about county law enforcement. We invite and encourage anyone with historical information to please contact the PCSO.

Jail Roster: Allows the public to view photos and information for individuals booked into the detention center and/or released in the last 48 hours.

Most Wanted Listings: Allows the public to view photos and descriptions of wanted individuals.

Press Releases: Allows the public to view a list in date order, sorted by year, of press releases and news items posted by the PCSO.

Sex Offenders: Allows the public to view photos and information for sex offenders living in the county. The interactive map feature on the website allows the public to view sex offender locations on the map, view offender photos and profile information about the offenses.

Social Media Links: Allows the public to follow the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

“Posting information on the website improves the efficiency of the sheriff’s office by reducing the number of inquiry calls handled by our office,” Thomas said. “This tool allows us to devote more resources to the safety and security of our residents. Our intent is for every county resident to visit the site and become familiar with how to locate sex offenders, how to submit a crime tip and where to find the latest news and updates from the PCSO. We believe the website will be a huge benefit to the PCSO and the residents of Pike County as well.”