Obituaries, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Larry Meeks

Larry Meeks, age 77, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Nolan Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 2 pm at Union Hill Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Cecilia Meeks; children: Wesley Meeks (Marsha), Jacquelin Dix, Matt Meeks; grandchildren: Colton Meeks, Kristen Meeks, Victoria Mathews (Josh), Halee Hendrix (Chris); great grandchildren: Barrett Hendrix, Maddi Mathews, Baylor Mathews; siblings: Linda Beck Bavaro, Diane Calhoun, Donnie Meeks, and Keith Meeks.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William D. and Marie Mills Beck; brothers: Douglas Beck and Charles Meeks.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Roddy, T. Mitchell Harris, Dr. John Brannon, Max Barron, and the Coffee Club Members at Raymond’s Barber Shop.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Union Hill Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Fund or the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Trust.

Brady Hilton Austin

Brady Hilton Austin, age 78, a resident of Brundidge, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00am at Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial following in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Austin is survived by his children, Tonya Blue (George), Kendall Austin (Rylee), and Belinda Rushing (John); grandchildren, Brandon Austin, Bryant Austin, Walker Blue, Blake Austin, Brandi Finger, Jennifer Bryant, Wyatt Austin, Lilly Cannon, Noel Jordan, Mitchell Rushing and Haley Stevens; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae Bryant Austin; his parents, Morgan and Minnie Austin and 9 brothers and sisters.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Bryant Austin, Blake Austin, Mitchell Rushing, Kent Austin, Brent Austin and Derrick French.

