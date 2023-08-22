Obituary, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Samuel Kenneth (Ken) Hendricks

Samuel Kenneth (Ken) Hendricks, 82, of Fairhope, AL passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 19, 2023.

Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Ken received his bachelor in science degree from the University of Alabama in 1964 and graduated from the Owners & Presidents Management Program from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1982.

Ken was a highly accomplished military veteran, entrepreneur, and civic leader. He began his career in the United States Air Force, serving as a Flight Commander and Wing Intelligence Analysis Officer in the Philippines and later at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland. After military service, he served as Vice President of Corporate Lending for First Georgia Bank in Atlanta.

He purchased his first company, Henderson Black & Greene in 1977, becoming the President and CEO. This move brought he and his family to Troy, Alabama, where he was active in community service. He was a Lay Reader and Senior Warden of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; a Director of the Board of Troy Bank and Trust; Director of the Associated Industries of Alabama; President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce; Member of the Troy Industrial Development Board, President of the Troy Rotary Club; Chairman of the Pike Museum Association; Trustee of Leadership Alabama; Director of the Troy University Foundation; and member of the Young President’s Organization.

After selling to private equity in 1999, Ken retired from HB&G in 2005 and became President and CEO of Hendricks Companies, Inc., which consisted of eight retail lumberyards. This move brought he and Baba to Daphne, AL where he was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Baba (Head) Hendricks; his daughter Alyson Jackson [Sid]; his son Kent Hendricks [Erin]; and his seven grandchildren, Sidney Jackson [Lyssa], Sarah Haden Sabye [Joe], Anna Kate Meter [Adam], Townsend Bessonen [Alex], Susannah Jackson, Smith Hendricks, and Walker Hendricks; his sister Jane Lindsey, and brother Harvae Hendricks [Pat]; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held on Saturday, August 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s general fund – 28788 North Main Street, Daphne, AL 36526