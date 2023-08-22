Jatoria Carter to be inducted into AUM Athletics Hall of Fame Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Charles Henderson High School girls assistant basketball coach Jatoria Carter will soon be a Hall of Famer as she will be inducted into the Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) Athletics Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the school announced Carter as being a part of the AUM Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Carter, a Montgomery native, played for CHHS Head Coach LaKenya Knight at Jefferson Davis High School, earning 5A-6A Metro Player of the Year, All-State and 6A Central Region MVP honors during her high school career, which saw her score more than 1,000 points.

After a stint at Northwest Florida State College, Carter transferred to AUM. After suffering a severe knee injury in her first game at AUM, Carter went on to become one of the most decorated players in AUM Women’s Basketball history.

In 2014, Carter earned NAIA All-American Honorable Mention along with winning SSAC Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All-SSAC. As a senior, Carter earned First-Team NAIA All-America, First-Team All-SSAC, SSAC Defensive Player of the Year, SSAC Player of the Year and NAIA National Player of the Year as she averaged a staggering 20.8 points, 3.8 steals and 5.1 assists per game. She also broke the school record with 168 steals that season along with dishing out 168 assists.

Carter’s dominant AUM career led to her being named the AUM Player of the Decade for the 2010s. After graduation, Carter returned to her high school alma mater Jeff Davis to serve as an assistant coach under Knight. She remained at Jeff Davis until earlier this year when she joined Knight’s staff at Charles Henderson.

Joining Carter in the AUM Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is men’s soccer player Vignir Johannesson, supporter Brad Moody, softball player Taylor Powell, softball coach Chris Steiner and tennis coach Rolando Vargas.